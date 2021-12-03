NOPD investigates homicide, then double shooting on Friday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just an hour after one woman was shot and killed in New Orleans’ St. Roch neighborhood, NOPD responded to a double shooting in New Orleans East.

Police say around 5 p.m. on Friday, December 3, officers responded to a report in the 4500 block of Skyview Drive. When they arrived, police found a female victim who had been shot. She was then transported to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown.

It wasn’t until 6:45 that NOPD learned of a second victim who was injured in the shooting. A man had reportedly arrived at a local hospital on his own for treatment of a gunshot wound. It was unclear how severe the man’s injuries were.

This incident was the second shooting NOPD responded to on Friday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., officers also responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of North Galvez where another woman had been shot. She died after being transported to a hospital.

NOPD continues to investigate both incidents. As of Friday night, police had not yet determined a suspect or motive in either shooting.

Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.

