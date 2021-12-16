NOPD investigates homicide that happened Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide that reportedly happened on December 14.

According to NOPD, a victim had been transported by EMS from the 1900 block of Dante Street on December 14, 2021, and was hospitalized for treatment of physical injuries.

On December 16, the NOPD received notification that the man died at the hospital.

#NOPDAlert: #NOPD investigating homicide incident where adult male victim w/physical injuries transported from 1900 block of Dante St. on Dec. 14 died today at hospital. Call Homicide Detective Brittany Kimbrough at 504-658-5300 or @CrimestopperGNO at 504-822-1111 w/any info. pic.twitter.com/Eq6U8tlgWf — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 16, 2021

Based on this development and on information obtained through investigation, the victim’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

No additional information is currently available. The official cause of death and identification of the decedent will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office upon completion of an autopsy.

Anyone with information that can aid in this investigation is asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Brittany Kimbrough at 504-658-5300 or to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.