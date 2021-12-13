NOPD investigates homicide near Lafitte Greenway early Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a Treme neighborhood Monday morning.

According to NOPD, First District officers responded to a call reporting a man down in the street near the intersection of North Derbigny and Lafitte Streets around 8 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a man who suffered from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victims’ names upon completion of autopsy and notification of families.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.