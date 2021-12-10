NOPD investigates homicide in Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the Lower 9th Ward that left one man dead Friday afternoon.

According to NOPD, Fifth District officers responded to a report of an assault in the 1800 block of Lamanche Street.

Upon arrival, officers determined a man had sustained an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was late pronounced dead.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into homicide in 1800 block of Lamanche St. Initial reports show male victim having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Victim transported to local hospital, where he was declared deceased. pic.twitter.com/pjWDggpgSK — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 10, 2021

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information is currently available.

WGNO is on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.