NOPD investigates homicide in Fifth District Thursday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide at the intersection of N. Prieur and St Anthony Streets.

Fifth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location.

Officers arrived around 7:24 a.m. and located an unresponsive man on the porch of a residence.

According to police, the man had a gunshot injury and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

WGNO will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

