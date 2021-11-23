NOPD investigates Gentilly shooting that left man in hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday night, New Orleans police began investigating a shooting in west Gentilly.

Around 7:30 p.m., NOPD received a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue. Initial police reports indicate a man had been shot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was not listed in the NOPD alert.

Police have not yet determined a suspect or motive. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information on the incident should contact NOPD.