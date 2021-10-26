NOPD investigates gas station shooting in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, October 26, New Orleans police began investigating a homicide case in Gentilly.

Around 10:00 a.m., NOPD responded to a report of an aggravated battery by shooting at a gas station at the intersection of Gentility Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a male victim who had been shot lying on the ground.

The man was declared dead at the scene. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once an autopsy determines an official cause of death and family is notified.

Police have not yet determined a suspect or a motive in this incident.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300. Reports can be made anonymously through Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.