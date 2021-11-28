NOPD investigates fatal shooting that left 1 dead and 1 injured

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Saturday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating the shooting death of a woman.

According to police, the offense occurred at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street.

Around 9:00 p.m., First District officers responded to a call of “shots fired” and upon their arrival, found an unidentified female shot lying on the ground.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced that the woman was dead on the scene.

Shortly after, a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the body.

The investigation is ongoing. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

According to NOPD, this is the vehicle of interest in the homicide investigation. At approximately 9:01 pm, a homicide occurred at the listed location. The above-pictured vehicle, a maroon pickup truck (possibly a Ford F-150) with an unknown license plate, is believed to be the perpetrator vehicle.

Currently, investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) involved in this incident, as well as a motive. Homicide Detective Brittany Kimbrough is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).