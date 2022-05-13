NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a fatal shooting in St. Claude on Friday morning.

Just before 8:00 police were called to the intersection of French and Noth Prieur streets.

When officers arrived, officers found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name and age have not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.