NOPD investigates fatal shooting in Seventh Ward

Around 4:30 on Thursday, November 11, NOPD responded to a medical call at a home in the 2300 block of St. Anthony Street.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in New Orleans’ Seventh Ward leaves a woman dead.

When they arrived, officers found a woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

#NOPDNews is investigating a Fifth District Homicide. A female victim was discovered deceased in the 2300 block of St. Anthony Street — NOPD (@NOPDNews) November 12, 2021

After investigating, officers later discovered the woman had been shot. NOPD has not yet identified a suspect or motive in the incident.

The New Orleans Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s name and determine an official cause of death upon completing an autopsy.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.