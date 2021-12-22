NOPD investigates fatal shooting in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Central City.

NOPD reports that around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Washington and Loyola avenues.

When they arrived, police found an unidentified man laying on the sidewalk unresponsive. NOPD reports the victim had sustained a gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene.

There is no word on a suspect or motive in the incident, however, detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is urged to contact NOPD.