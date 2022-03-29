NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An overnight shooting in Central City left one person dead and another injured, police announced on Tuesday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, NOPD reports officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of South Derbigny and Josephine streets.

When they arrived, police discovered two male victims who had been shot. Both were transported to an area hospital where one victim later succumbed to his injuries. The case was then reclassified as a homicide.

Detectives have not yet determined a suspect or motive in the shooting. Other details of the shooting, including the victims’ ages, were not immediately available.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD’s Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.