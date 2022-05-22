NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward left a man hospitalized Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police said a man showed up at a local hospital at about 3:20, suffering from a gun shot wound to his back.

Through investigation, detectives determined the incident happened at the corner of N. Galvez and Fats Domino Avenue.

No further details are available at this time but anyone with information on the incident can contact 5th District officers at (504) 658-6050.