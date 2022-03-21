NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police began investigating an early-morning triple shooting in Gentilly on Monday, March 21.

NOPD reports just after 3 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4100 block of Encampment Street.

When they arrived, police found three people inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds — two men and one woman. Their ages were not immediately available.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, reclassifying the case as a triple homicide.

Detectives have not yet determined a suspect or motive in the case.

NOPD reports the victim’s names and causes of death will be released upon completion of an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

