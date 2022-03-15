NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans began investigating a double shooting that turned fatal on Tuesday, March 15.

Around 11:45, NOPD received reports from the 7th Ward in which two people were shot.

One victim was declared dead at the scene, reclassifying the case a homicide. The other victim was transported to an area hospital where their condition remains unknown.

Other details of the shooting, including the ages of the victims, a suspect, and a motive were not immediately made available.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

