NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police respond to a double shooting near the Central City neighborhood in New Orleans.

Shortly before 7 p.m., NOPD responded to a report in the 2900 block of Louisiana Avenue, just off Claiborne Avenue.

When they arrived, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Police have not determined a suspect nor motive at this time.

This is a developing story. WGNO will provide more details as they become available.