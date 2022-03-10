NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans began investigating a double shooting in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday, March 10.

NOPD reports just before 1 p.m., police were called to the 2400 block of Mazant Street near the Florida Area.

An initial report indicated two male victims had “sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies,” however, it is unclear how many times either victim was shot.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Other details of the shooting, including the victims’ ages, a suspect, and a motive, were not immediately available.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.