Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, NOPD reported a double homicide at the intersection of South Dorgenois and Perdido streets.

NEW ORLEANS ⁠— A Tuesday evening shooting leaves two people dead.

Shortly after 10 p.m., NOPD reported a double homicide in Tulane-Gravier. Police responded to a location at the intersection of South Dorgenois and Perdido streets.

Initial reports indicate both an adult male and female were pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.

WGNO will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.