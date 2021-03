NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double homicide and shooting that occurred around 1:40 p.m. in the 6100 block of Tullis Drive.

The NOPD’s initial report shows one adult male and one adult female suffered from apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on scene.

A third adult female victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by EMS.

No further details are available at this time.