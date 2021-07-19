NOPD arrests suspect accused of stabbing a woman to death in Gentilly

On Tuesday morning, the NOPD announced the arrest of 19-year-old Alvin Severin Jr. for his alleged involvement in this incident.

According to the NOPD, Severin was apprehended at the scene. He was arrested and booked in the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

Homicide by cutting in Gentilly Woods

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday night, the NOPD began investigating a homicide by cutting.

The incident was reported around 7:00 pm. in the 5000 block of Debore Circle.

According to a social media post from the New Orleans Police Department, initial reports indicate a female victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is currently no information on a suspect or motive.

WGNO has a team on the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.

Please check back.