NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting in the 2200 block of Toledano Street on Saturday afternoon.

According to the report, a male victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment via EMS.

The NOPD reported that the initial call was made at 3:27 p.m.

Anyone with information or can locate and identify the suspect is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.