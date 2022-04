NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue on Monday afternoon.

According to an initial report, the NOPD found a male victim at the Central City location suffering from a gunshot wound.

The report said the call was received at 3:20 p.m., with confirmation coming in at 3:42 p.m.

There is no further information at this time.

Photo; Patrick Thomas | WGNO

Photo; Patrick Thomas | WGNO

Photo; Patrick Thomas | WGNO

Tune in to WGNO News at 10 p.m. for more details.