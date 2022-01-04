NOPD investigates bomb threat at Xavier University

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police quickly responded to Gert Town in New Orleans following a report of a bomb threat at Xavier University.

At approximately 3:49 p.m., NOPD announced officers were actively investigating a bomb threat at the university at 3801 South Carrollton Avenue.

BREAKING: @NOPDNews investigating bomb threat at Xavier University @WGNOtv — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) January 4, 2022

Police say the initial call was received shortly after 3 p.m. Details of the incident were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO for the latest updates.