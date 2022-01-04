NOPD investigates bomb threat at Xavier University

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FILE PHOTO: June 5, 2020)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police quickly responded to Gert Town in New Orleans following a report of a bomb threat at Xavier University.

At approximately 3:49 p.m., NOPD announced officers were actively investigating a bomb threat at the university at 3801 South Carrollton Avenue.

Police say the initial call was received shortly after 3 p.m. Details of the incident were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News