NOPD investigates back-to-back-to-back shootings across city

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saturday night quickly became chaotic when NOPD responded to three different shootings that occurred within a span of 45 minutes.

Police activity started around 5:40 p.m. when NOPD received a report of a man who had been shot in the Lower Garden District.

When officers responded to the 1600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, however, his condition was unknown at the time of the shooting report.

It wasn’t long before NOPD received another report of a shooting, this time in the Seventh Ward. The call was received just before 6 p.m., about 20 minutes following the first shooting.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of North Miro Street, near the road’s intersection of Touro Street. Upon arriving, police found another man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital for his wounds.

But, the chaos didn’t stop there. About 20 minutes later, someone else was shot in the head in the northern Bywater.

Police then responded to the 3300 block of St. Claude Avenue, where another man was suffering from gunshot wounds. Like the previous two victims, he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

NOPD has yet to identify a suspect or motive in any of the shootings, however, police continue to investigate each incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222.