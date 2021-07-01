NOPD investigates armed carjacking in fourth district

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating an armed carjacking that happened Wednesday at the intersection of General DeGaulle and Shirley drives.

The incident happened just before noon according to NOPD.

Officers say a victim of the incident was a woman.

She was involved in a car crash with another unknown woman in the center lane.

#NOPD seeking pictured suspect, person of interest, two vehicles of interest & stolen vehicle re: June 30 armed carjacking at Gen. DeGaulle & Shirley. Call 504-658-6040 or @CrimestopperGNO at 504-822-1111 w/any info. https://t.co/G9pGofqAKF pic.twitter.com/9WlQbajO45 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 1, 2021

Initial reports show the victim was checking on damages from the crash when an armed unknown man approached her on foot and demanded the victim exit her vehicle.

The woman complied and the man fled the scene with her car, a black 2014 Toyota Camry with a Louisiana license plate.

The other female involved in the crash also fled the scene in a silver sedan.

The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a wanted subject, a person of interest, a vehicle of interest, and a vehicle reported stolen.

NOPD released pictures of a wanted man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants and a female who is considered a person of interest.

The man is described as being dark complected with a slight beard, medium build, appx. 5’10”.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the involved subjects and/or vehicles is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.