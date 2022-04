NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating another homicide in the Seventh Ward on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the homicide happened in the 2300 block of Allen Street.

When police arrived at the location, they found a man with gunshot injuries near a residence.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene according to NOPD.

On Tuesday night near the same location, a man was killed and two teenage girls were injured.