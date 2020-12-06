NOPD investigates afternoon shooting in Behrman neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Copernicus Street around 3:58 p.m.

According to the NOPD, the original call was reported as shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, there were no victims at the scene and the signal was changed to a simple criminal damage incident.

Later, investigators were notified of a male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital via private conveyance. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the victim was injured during the Westbank shooting.

No further information is available at this time.