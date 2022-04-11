NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans began investigating two shootings overnight on Sunday evening.

Around 9 p.m., NOPD was notified of a shooting in the 7th Ward when it was reported a 31-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Initial of the shooting were not immediately available, however, police later learned the shooting occurred in the 1600 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

According to the NOPD Major Offense Log, the victim later reported she and her friends were traveling westbound on North Claiborne when they reported hearing gunshots. It was then discovered the victim had been shot.

Several hours later, NOPD was notified of another shooting in Village De L’Est.

According to police, a 37-year-old male victim arrived at a hospital around 1:30 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. It was reported the shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Alcee Fortier Boulevard.

Details of the shooting were also later reported in the Major Offense Log on Monday morning. According to police, the suspects approached the victim and fired shots, striking the victim. The suspects then ran away.

Police continue to investigate both incidents.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.