NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Mid-City neighborhood Monday morning that left a man dead.

According to the NOPD, officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to respond to a shooting at the corner of Banks and South Broad Streets.

When officers arrived, they said a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD Homicide at (504)-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories