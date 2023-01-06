NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a series of car burglaries reported by New Orleans sports fans at the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center, police are amping up patrol efforts in the city’s downtown area.

On Friday, the New Orleans Police Department interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced the force would be stepping up patrol in light of an uptick in car break-ins. According to a statement, the patrols are a direct response to combat the increase in crime during sports and special events.

The announcement comes as Carnival Season kicks off in New Orleans, expecting to bring thousands of tourists to the city in the upcoming weeks.

More details will be released at a press conference from NOPD headquarters at 2 p.m. Watch it live in the player above.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.