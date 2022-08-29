Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating three people they say are responsible for the August 21 auto burglary in the French Quarter. The alleged suspects were seen reportedly pulling on door handles.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on that Sunday, three men were walking in the 900 block of North Rampart. Two of them were pulling door handles when the other came across an unlocked vehicle. NOPD says he went inside, stole items, and then ran away with the other two.

There are currently no solid descriptions of the reported suspects. The New Orleans Police Department is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to capture the three.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the identity or whereabouts of the pictured suspects is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.