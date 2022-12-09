Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect in Thursday’s shooting outside of a Gentilly Dollar Tree.

The NOPD responded to the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway at about 12:30, after four people suffered gunshot wounds when a man reported targeting two juveniles, pulled up to the store in a black Kia Forte chasing the juveniles into the store opening fire on them hitting two other shoppers.

Officers say the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt when they ran out of the store and drove off. The victims were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions were not released.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

