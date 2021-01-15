NOPD identifies wanted suspect in New Orleans East armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Devain Washington, who is believed to be the perpetrator of an armed robbery on January 4 in the 7600 block of Pineridge Street.

According to NOPD, at about 11:50 a.m., the victim was approaching her white 2020 Land Rover Sport when she observed an unknown black male wearing a burgundy hoodie with a black puffer vest and dark jeans exit a maroon Nissan Murano. The subject ran towards the victim, produced a firearm, and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim complied and the subject fled in the victim’s vehicle, which was recovered less than 45 minutes later.

Through investigation, NOPD Seventh District detectives developed and positively identified Washington as the perpetrator. Washington is wanted for armed robbery with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Devain Washington’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.