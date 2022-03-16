NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department released images of two vehicles that may have been involved in a shooting in the 800 block of South Peters Street on March 2.

The NOPD is hoping the public can assist them in locating and identifying suspects, as well as the two vehicles shown below.

According to the police report, the shooting occurred at about 2:22 a.m. when an unknown gunman fired multiple rounds from the passenger side of what is believed to be a Chevrolet Tahoe.

A silver coupe fled the scene with the SUV.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, on the pictured vehicles or on the identity of any of the suspects involved is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.