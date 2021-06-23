NOPD identifies suspect in French Quarter shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As a result of an ongoing investigation, the NOPD has identified a suspect in a shooting at the intersection of St. Ann and Bourbon in the heart of the French Quarter on Sunday.

Amiyn Zaire White (Photo: NOPD)

An arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Amiyn Zaire White after he was positively identified as the shooter.

White faces one count of second-degree aggravated battery.

The suspect is believed to be driving a red 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche truck bearing Alabama license plate 7418AW9.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on White’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.