NOPD identifies suspect in Desire St. homicide

NEW ORLEANS —The New Orleans Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Ryan Williams in the investigation of a homicide in the 1600 block of Desire Street on Sept. 16.

Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed Williams as the suspected perpetrator in this incident and obtained an arrest warrant for Williams for a charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.