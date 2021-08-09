NOPD identifies suspect in Bourbon Street shooting that wounds 5

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has released a photo of what they believe is the man involved in a shooting incident that wounded five people in the 700 block of Bourbon Street at 1:47 a.m. on Sunday.
Eighth District detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man shown below.
The suspect is wanted for shooting four men and one woman.
The victims’ injuries are as follows:
- Victim #1: Male, 43, Shot in the left arm
- Victim #2: Male, 21, Shot in the left leg
- Victim #3: Male, 28, Shot in the right buttock
- Victim #4: Female, 30, Shot in the right thigh
- Victim #5: Male, 20, shot in the left calf
The alleged suspect fled on foot and was last seen near the intersection of Iberville and Dauphine streets.
Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the man pictured is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.