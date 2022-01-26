NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a young man for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide on Dec. 3 in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street.

Jahlil Haroon (Photo: NOPD)

According to the report, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have developed and identified 21-year-old Jahlil Haroon as a person of interest, and claim he is not currently wanted on criminal charges. Detectives feel he may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to interview him.

Additionally, Haroon is sought for a DNA buccal swab in this investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the listed person of interest is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.