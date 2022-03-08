NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Kevin Willingham.

According to police, on March 7, 2022, around 11:56 p.m., officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by cutting.

After completing their investigation, detectives identified Willingham as the perpetrator and obtained an arrest warrant for one count of aggravated battery.

According to reports, Willingham reportedly fled the scene in a grey Dodge Caravan minivan bearing Arkansas license plate 090VYI and is accompanied by a female subject believed to be his wife.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Kevin Willingham’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.