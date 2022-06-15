NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A New Orleans East Interstate is shut down due to the New Orleans Police Department investigating a shooting.
At about 6:15 p.m., NOPD said they received a call of shooting on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Ave. When they arrived, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound,
I-10 is currently closed at Read Blvd. as the scene remains active. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route until police investigation has concluded.
