NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A New Orleans East Interstate is shut down due to the New Orleans Police Department investigating a shooting.

At about 6:15 p.m., NOPD said they received a call of shooting on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Ave. When they arrived, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound,

I-10 is currently closed at Read Blvd. as the scene remains active. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route until police investigation has concluded.