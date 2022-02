NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday night.

Around 8:36 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

The man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The incident is still being investigated.