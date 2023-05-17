Watch live at 12PM Wednesday on WGNO.com

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Leaders with the New Orleans Police Department will gather on Wednesday to discuss recent crimes within the city.

The press conference comes less than 24 hours after police responded to back-to-back shootings in the city — both deadly.

Around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, the NOPD responded to the McDonald’s restaurant in the 1900 block of North Broad Street where a man was found unresponsive after being shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes later, police were called to the 3100 block of Saint Claude Avenue where another man had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Other details regarding both shootings were unclear in the early reports of the investigations, however, we can expect to learn more about what happened Tuesday night.

