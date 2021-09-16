NOPD: Hit-and-run kills man Thursday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly hit-and-run at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Peters Street.

At about 6:56 a.m., NOPD Eighth District officers responded to a medical call at the location. Upon arrival and investigation, officers discovered an injured man at the location. It appeared that the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle that continued its travel.

The man was taken to a hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will officially identify the victim in this incident upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Traffic Fatality Investigators are in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with any additional information.