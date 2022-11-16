Watch live at 4PM Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department will announce new details on Wednesday (Nov. 16) surrounding a shooting of an off-duty police officer in Mid-City back in October.

At 4 p.m., NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson announced the arrest of update the public on the shooting investigation alongside Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans President and CEO, Darlene Cusanza.

The investigation began on Thursday, October 13 when officer Louis Blackmon, a four-year veteran of the force, was robbed at gunpoint in the 300 block of Rendon Street around 10:30 p.m. During the robbery, a struggle ensued and that’s when police say the suspect pulled the trigger.

As of Wednesday, a suspect had not been identified in the case.

