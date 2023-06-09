Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is looking for five suspects wanted in connection to an armed carjacking that happened on Thursday, June 8, in the Marigny area.

NOPD officials say the carjacking took place in the 2200 block of St. Claude Avenue where five suspects forced the victim from his black 2014 Ford Explorer at gunpoint.

Three suspects allegedly drove away from the scene in the victim’s car and two left on foot.

(Courtesy: New Orleans Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident can call NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504)-658-6050, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts