NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A male victim is dead after a shooting on Lesseps Street.

It happened on Thursday (Mar. 2nd) around 9:45 p.m. in the 1600 block. Reports show a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He died on the scene.

The victim’s identify has not been released at this time.

The homicide remains under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.