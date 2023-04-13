NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the West Lake Forest neighborhood has left a man dead Thursday (April 13th).
The shooting happened in the 6900 block of Salem Street around 7:30 p.m. when officers from the New Orleans Police Department responded to a call of shots fired. At the scene officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the body where he later died.
There has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive. The homicide remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
