NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the St. Claude area Sunday (April 23rd).

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Port Street around 5:00 a.m. According to reports, officers heard gunshots in the area. Through further investigation police say they found bullet casings, blood, and bullet holes at a home nearby, but no victim.

Later in the morning, a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. He was identified as a victim in the incident.

There are no updates on his condition at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

