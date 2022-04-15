NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway after shots rang out in New Orleans East Friday night.

Just after 9 p.m., NOPD was called to a shooting on I-10 West at Crowder Boulevard.

Initial reports indicate a female victim had been shot, however, her age was not immediately available. The victim was transported to an area hospital where her condition remains unknown.

It is unclear who fired the shots and why.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.