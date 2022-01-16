NOPD: Fatal shooting reported in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide that occurred at midnight in the 3100 block of St. Roch Avenue.

The fatal shooting incident claimed the life of a 51-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians after sustaining a gunshot wound to his body.

No further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy and notification of family members.

Homicide Detective Chris James Fyfe is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.

Anyone with information or can identify the person(s) responsible for this crime is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.